README - jsPduDecoder

Decodes many PDU encoded SMS formats. The main decoding is done in JavaScript. For WBXML decoding, a server side third party library 'wbxml.lib' is used via a proxy script.

COPYRIGHT AND LICENCE

Copyright (C) 2009 Benjamin Erhart

This program is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of either: the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; or the Artistic License.

See dev.perl.org/licenses for more information.